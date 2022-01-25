95 Mask Distribution Drive Thru to be Held This Saturday, January 29
The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) will host a drive thru, N95 respirator mask distribution event:
This Saturday, January 29
- At the Greensboro Coliseum: 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 Please follow signage.
- From 8 AM – 2 PM
Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Pick-up is limited to one box of N95 respirator masks per household - each box contains 20 N95 masks.
This distribution program comes following the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating: Well-fitting disposable surgical masks NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus. A respirator mask has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.
