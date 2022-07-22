N.C. A&T Earns Third Place in COVID-19 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 22, 2022) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been awarded third place and a $10,000 prize in the Four-Year STEM Undergraduate category of the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s Taking Action: COVID-19 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge.
N.C. A&T’s entry highlights The Student Hangar, a resource hub that connects students with counseling, food, housing, utilities, transportation, health care, social and protective services, and other resources geographically closest to them. The rollout of this new mobile app will help Aggies overcome barriers associated with the digital divide or health equity when working on campus or remotely from home.
A&T, the nation’s largest historically Black college or university, saw student engagement in classes decrease substantially when COVID-19 forced the transition to online instruction in March 2020. Not only did this put students at risk of dropping out, but when coupled with known psychosocial determinants of health it also raised their threat of exposure to COVID-19, exacerbating their anxieties and stress levels.
This prompted the university to assemble a multidisciplinary research team tasked with promoting the retention of future STEM professionals from racially minoritized communities.
The team consisted of Jeannette Wade, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology, Stephanie Teixeira-Poit, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, Anna Lee, Ph.D., John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences interim associate dean for faculty affairs and psychology professor; Smriti Shrestha, senior lecturer in the School of Nursing; Christopher Doss, Ph.D., associate professor of computer engineering; and Adrienne Aiken-Morgan, Ph.D., clinical assistant professor of geropsychology in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.
With the support of the NSF under RAPID Award No. 2033926, the team conducted a survey and follow-up interviews with undergraduate students to explore psychosocial barriers – such as housing insecurity, food insecurity and stress – that were affecting their physical and mental health and academic persistence during the pandemic. The team then identified resources on campus and in the community that address these psychosocial barriers.
The newly developed mobile app aims to increase student awareness about available resources and help connect students to those that can help them overcome psychosocial barriers, subsequently promoting student well-being, retention, and graduation.
“Our project is well-positioned to highlight the extent to which psychosocial risk factors, including poor access to technology resources related to the current extenuating circumstances, are having an impact on student learning outcomes,” the A&T team wrote. “This, in turn, allows future scholars and practitioners to take steps in mitigating barriers to our efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM.”
The NSF Taking Action: COVID-19 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge aimed to encourage institutes of higher education to think deeply about the long-term, potentially negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM and develop systemic solutions and actions to mitigate the impacts on STEM students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty.
Through the challenge, the NSF distributed a total of $200,000 in cash prizes among the winners and hosted a virtual showcase for their projects. In addition, the NSF established an open access repository of winning entries and honorable mentions to highlight the importance of these efforts and allow other institutes of higher education to adapt them.
About North Carolina A&T State University
wire
N.C. A&T Earns Third Place in COVID-19 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Articles
- Education Policy
- Education
- National Science Foundation
- Technical State University
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- North Carolina
- Inclusion
- Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics
- Health Equity
- Science Education
- Mathematics Education
- Experiential Learning
- Greensboro
- Chapel Hill School
- Online Instruction
- Social And Protective Services
- John R.
- R. And Kathy R. Hairston College Of Health And Human Sciences
- Best Colleges
- Food Insecurity
- Professor Of Geropsychology
- Kathy R. Hairston College Of Health
- Associate Professor
- School Of Nursing
- Carnegie Foundation
- Food
- Anna Lee
- Chapel Hill School Of Medicine
- Technology Resources
- University Of North Carolina System
- North Carolina A&t State University
- East Greensboro
- Interim Associate Dean For Faculty Affairs And Psychology Professor
- Smriti Shrestha
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- Systemic Solutions
- Student Hangar
- Clinical Assistant Professor
- Christopher Doss
- Associate Professor Of Computer Engineering
- Transportation
- University Of North Carolina
- Senior Lecturer
- Adrienne Aiken-morgan
- Stephanie Teixeira-poit
- Professor Of Sociology
- Jeannette Wade
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- N.C. A&T Earns Third Place in COVID-19 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge
- Eastern Music Festival Announces Six Young Artists Winners of 2022 Concerto Competition
- HPU Recently Welcomed New Hires
- Guilford County Releases Update on Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Implementation
- North Carolina Zoo Announces Record-Breaking Attendance of 1 Million Visitors
Most Popular
Articles
- From Background to Centerstage: Shelby J takes the lead in music and life
- Stock + Grain Assembly to Spice it Up with Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
- Wandering Billy has his eye on Greensboro
- Symbol of happiness perfect name for new business
- Rap Round Robin Returns to Winston-Salem
- HPU, Mark Martin, and What If?
- Verizon customers in Greensboro, Lexington and Winston-Salem enjoy better 5G network performance with deployment of 100 MHz C-band spectrum
- Man Charged With Allegedly Owning, Possessing Dog With Intent for Fighting That Dog.
- Greenway at Fisher Park, Greenway at Stadium Park and Joymongers Brewing Co Celebrating 10 Years.
- Greensboro filmmaker takes America to court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Both of my parents were fortunate to have been under hospice care before they passed away, s…
- Updated
Ask a thousand people in the Triad to identify the current location of Atlantic Coast Confer…
- Updated
Earlier this month, just as Congress was about to convene hearings on how former President D…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.