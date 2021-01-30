Cone Health will continue advocating for more.
Greensboro – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says Cone Health will see 2,925 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in each of the next three weeks. These are called “baseline allocations.”
In addition, the state is allocating event doses for large vaccination clinics. 4,875 event doses will go to the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH). GCDPH will transfer part of this vaccine allotment to Cone Health to facilitate vaccination of those on the Cone Health waiting list. GCDPH will soon make its own announcement on additional appointments.
Cone Health is working with public health departments in Alamance and Rockingham Counties on vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.
Cone Health will first schedule vaccination appointments for those whose appointments were cancelled last week, then schedule those on the Cone Health waiting list in the order in which they registered. Those who had their appointment cancelled should expect notification by email (or by phone for those without email) at least 48 hours prior to their rescheduled appointment.
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
