Ssalefish Comics & Lexington Cinemas to host ‘Mask Con’ on October 10.
GREENSBORO, NC - More than fifty artists and vendors of comic books and other collectibles will ‘Assemble’ for Mask Con, North Carolina’s first outdoor and socially distant comic-con.
A collaboration between Triad-based businesses Ssalefish Comics and Lexington Cinemas, Mask Con is a chance for these artists and vendors to sell their wares to customers during a year wherein nearly all comic book conventions were cancelled due to COVID-19.
He adds: “It’s clear that they needed this show to make up for a very difficult year.”
The show will feature regional artists from across the Triad and beyond, including Courtney Pope, Joe Lisi, Jordan Morris and Nathan Love among others.
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts will also be at the event, selling their delicious cider and maple donuts and apple cider slushee drinks.
To help ensure the safety of artists, vendors and customers at Mask Con, the inaugural event will feature guidelines including an outdoor open-air market place, social distancing between all vendor and artist tables, and limits on attendance to prevent overcrowding.
Mask Con will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Lexington Cinemas on 235 Talbert Drive, Lexington, NC 27292.
Tickets are available to purchase in advance at https://www.ssalefish.net/events, and are available in two separate time blocks of 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
To limit occupancy, an extremely small number of walk-up tickets will be available on the day of the event.
