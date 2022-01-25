More Options for Those Who May Have COVID-19
Free e-visits provide more timely care
Greensboro – Cone Health has added additional virtual COVID-19 care options—including a free option-- for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. The free COVID-19 e-visits can be found by going to conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart.
The move comes after Cone Health saw a record 304 people with COVID-19 Monday in its hospitals. Virtual care provides needed options and will help people from experiencing long waits in emergency departments.
The free COVID-19 e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back with-in an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a Cone Health doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier
Both types of virtual visits provide information about the next steps for an individual’s care.
The virtual options are for those with common COVID-19 symptoms. People having any of the following symptoms should seek emergency care and not request an e-visit or on-demand video visit.
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone
“The CDC has terrific information on what to do if you have COVID-19. For most people the best thing is to hunker down at home and treat the symptoms,” says Dr. Olu Jegede, area medical director, Cone Health Medical Group. “However, while Omicron is mild for most people, it can be deadly for others. Our virtual care options are there to help people make better decisions.”
Cone Health urges everyone to get a booster vaccination, wear a mask, wait at least 6 feet apart and wash hands often. These proven steps are the best way to avoid COVID-19.
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, MedCenter for Women, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
