PNC Arena date moved from August 18 to October 26
(RALEIGH, NC – August 6, 2021) - Michael Bublé’s tour date of August 18, 2021 scheduled at PNC Arena has been postponed to October 26, 2021, in addition to nine other U.S. tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
Michael Bublé’s concern over the rising number of Coronavirus infections that continue to sweep America led him to the postponement decision.
“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”
Rescheduled tour dates:
October 15 - Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 16 - Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
October 18 - Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 19 - Albany, NY – Times Union Center
October 21 - Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
October 22 - Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
October 24 - Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 26 - Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
October 27 - Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 28 - Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
All other tour dates remain as scheduled.
(1) comment
I get the worry, but a reschedule only a few weeks later? Really? No way anything will be better by then. It will probably be worse.
