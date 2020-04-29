A Greensboro company converts ambulances into rolling negative pressure rooms.
Greensboro- Thanks to a bit of ingenuity and a Greensboro company, Cone Health has two specially equipped ambulances for transporting people with COVID-19. The CareLink vehicles were modified by ServPro of Greensboro North.
ServPro installed HEPA filtration systems that clean the air in the confined 587 sq. ft. patient care area in the back of an ambulance and safely vent it outside. “We are right here with our staff and patients. Using this type of ambulance has decreased staff anxiety in transporting COVID-19 positive patients,” says Mark Young, RN, director, Cone Health CareLink. “Staff love it. When it first arrived, they wanted to use nothing else.” The staff favorite was such a hit that three days after the first one, Cone Health asked for another.
“Donating our team’s time and resources to the benefit of helping save lives is incredibly humbling,” says Jeff Brown, director of operations for ServPro of Greensboro North. “This refitting gives EMTs, nurses, and paramedics the ability to provide each potential COVID-19 patient with a negative air environment to limit the spread of pathogens during transport to the hospital for further care."
The innovation boosts confidence in caring for COVID-19 patients, but CareLink team members and teams in other ambulances use full protective equipment for their safety and the safety of all patients.
Cone Health CareLink Lead EMT, Rusty Gray, saw a similar system on an ambulance from another area. A little research led him to ServPro of Greensboro North. Servpro provided one HEPA filter system, Cone Health the other. ServPro donated all additional labor and materials to upfit both ambulances.
The negative pressure ambulances have been used in more than 60 transports since the first arrived April 17.
