When the world shut down for safety’s sake during the pandemic, Greensboro artist Matty Sheets found solace in his sketches and watercolors. As the host of “Live Music Drink and Draw,” as well as various open mics and songwriting circles, Sheets has a lot of feel-goods in his medicine bag. But one thing he enjoys most is inspiring others to pursue their artistic gifts as well.
Like many multi-faceted artists, Sheets knows that diversity often means survival; if one stream isn’t flowing, hopefully, he can tap into another. Right now, a lot of streams have stopped flowing across the Triad, but that hasn’t stopped his art and music from getting out there.
As a child, Sheets said he loved to draw with dreams of becoming a comic book artist. When he was about 9 years old, his father told him he needed to get serious and do something else or he’d be a starving artist—Sheets was fine with that, and shortly after, started playing music. He said he rediscovered drawing as an adult in 2016, after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis during a nervous breakdown he didn’t know he was having. With M.S., he has “the shakes” which makes it hard to draw a straight line, so he said, “wobbly lines” became his style.
Sheets wasn’t going to let his M.S. take over his life, so he started hosting his free “Live Music Drink and Draw” on Monday nights at The Artist Bloc on Gate City Boulevard over a year ago. He said it is very “mellow and peaceful,” with live acoustic-playing performers. He plans to bring it back when things open up again. Sheets admitted that he misses his weekly events because he feels better when he can get out of the house. In the meantime, Sheets encourages folks to express themselves artistically online, and one way of doing that is participating in various art “challenges.”
In 2018, Sheets participated in the “Inktober Challenge” that Jake Parker had started 10 years ago. Sheets said he had come up with a limited color palette using three primary colors that included Ultramarine Blue, Quinacridone Rose, and Hansa Yellow Medium, Payne’s Grey, and a few others. Sheets said he has also participated in the “10-5-1 Art Challenge.” He said he had practiced this challenge his kitchen drawing a French press and coffee cup—which was a “great exercise to get to the simplest form” by eliminating everything he didn’t need.
Sheets’s online sketchbook has a “This is Not a Comic” series that he started last October. He said he had a small watercolor sketchbook and thought “it would be lovely to fill it by posting a drawing a day.” Some drawings include funny, sarcastic writings, but are not intended to be “comics.”
When his friend, Byrne Klay taught him screenprinting, Sheets said he began looking at everything as a potential print. He plans to get back to scanning his art to make prints to have with his CDs at events. Sheets said he is open to all commissions, even doing $5 sketches to be framed and/or used as custom tattoos, and he said he especially loves to do album cover art.
“If you want to do it, just do it,” Sheets said of pursuing art. “Use a pen or pencil and colors you really like, and be sure to use the right kind of paper for whatever medium you choose. Accept that you may not be very good at first. I think anything in life responds from practice. If you practice anything, I promise you will be better after doing it 200-300 times.”
Sheets’s other art forms—such as singing, songwriting, and playing guitar, slide guitar and ukulele—has revolved around music since 1994. People may know Sheets from hosting open mics for over 18 years. (He still hosts the open mic night at Westerwood Tavern.) Many Triad singer-songwriters speak very fondly of him in how he has helped them on their music path, including Emily Stewart, whom he sometimes plays with as Magpie Thief. In 2018, Sheets recorded a whole bunch of songs on, “Anxiety: The Lazy Dog Sessions” at Lazy Dog Recordings with Jeff Wysosky. (Available on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.)
Sheets said he plans to continue the ongoing Wednesday night music series as a livestream on the Common Grounds Facebook page until restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
“The Happeneers” recently invited him to join them in a livestream, on his personal Facebook page, every Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Several of my songs are on Bandcamp where you can pay anything you want, and it all comes directly to me for my huge medical bills,” Sheets said. “I am still waiting to hear back from Social Security about disability. Thanks for everything. Thanks for anything.”
Wanna see?
To learn more about Matty Sheets, visit his website, social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram) and Bandcamp page.
