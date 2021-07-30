Forsyth County Government will begin requiring visitors and employees to wear masks at all of its indoor facilities beginning on Monday, August 2. Masks will be provided to visitors who do not have one.
This is in response to the substantial transmission of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. The latest guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated is still the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death, and slow the spread of the virus. Free COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available in the community, including at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.