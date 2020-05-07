WINSTON-SALEM, NC —Mask the City officials announced today that Tuesday, May 12 has been designated as Senior Day. On May 12, teams of volunteers will provide free Nightingale™ face masks to seniors 65 and older at nine drive-thru locations throughout Winston-Salem. Seniors must present identification to receive masks, which are being limited to one per senior with a maximum of two per car.
Mask the City officials said a total of 20,000 masks will be given to seniors on May 12 beginning at 11 a.m. The nine distribution sites are:
BB&T Ballpark/Dash
951 Ballpark Way
(Enter off Broad Street)
Bowman Gray East Parking Lot
1301 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive
St. Peter’s World Outreach
3683 Old Lexington Road
Carver High School
3545 Carver School Road
LJVM Coliseum
2825 University Parkway
Fulton Family YMCA
385 West Hanes Mill Road
Mt. Tabor High School
342 Petree Road
Calvary Baptist
134 South Peace Haven Road
Forsyth Tech Bolton Street/West Campus
1300 Bolton Street
Although the masks distributed on May 12 will be free of charge, many seniors have asked for an opportunity to pay for masks. Mask the City will have volunteers from Truist at each of the nine locations to accept cash contributions. Contributions also can be made online at maskthecity.com. Gifts made either in-person or online will help offset some of the cost of the 20,000 masks and help fund future masks for the community.
Additional information about the Mask the City initiative can be found at maskthecity.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @maskthecity.
About Mask the City
The purpose of Mask the City is to provide everyone in Winston-Salem access to a mask and urge them to wear it as well as to continue social distancing for 40 days from April 22 through May 31. The masks will be widely dispersed throughout the community under the program. William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the mask in conjunction with Renfro Corporation. Renfro is manufacturing the masks, which are called the Nightingale™ WS Protective Mask.
