Local Entrepreneur Accepting Nominations for Organizations, Educators and First Responders to Receive Free Pizza Leading to April Opening
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro charities, educators and first responders will now have the opportunity to receive free pizzas from Marco’s Pizza.Donating up to 200 pizzas a week, Marco’s Pizza is accepting nominations for Greensboro-area organizations every day leading up to its April 15 new restaurant opening.
To nominate a person or organization who is making a positive impact, please go to https://offer.marcospizzagreensboro.com.Please note, submissions will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis and we will inform you if your submission has been selected.
Marco’s Pizza in Greensboro is owned and operated by local philanthropist and entrepreneur Travis Cole. Wanting to give back to the community and people that have been affected by the pandemic, Cole is passionate about the opportunity to provide pizza from his new restaurant at 1600-B New Garden Road, along with his other three stores in Greensboro, Reidsville and Salisbury.
Marco’s has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.
For more information about the Marco’s Pizza donations in Greensboro, please visit https://offer.marcospizzagreensboro.com.
ABOUT MARCO’S PIZZA:
Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. Marco’s Pizza can be ordered by delivery, curbside pick-up and by downloading the mobile app, online at www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.
