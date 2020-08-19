Making an appearance with 2:00AM Wake Up Call

Making its Triad debut, 2:00AM Wake Up Call features multi-instrumentalist Micah Rutrough, who’s looking back on the roads which brought him here in the new album, The Barriers All Seem To Disappear. Settling-in as a High Point resident, Rutrough has been plucking away in his “band of one,” making indie-folk records for the past few years. “I’d been planning to find more members and start gigging more seriously once I graduated and got more settled,” he explained. “But that plan was put on indefinite hold by COVID, so it’s just me for a while longer.”
As coronavirus swept the country, Rutrough was driving through it. The album itself chronicles a road trip taken with his sister following his college graduation in California to their home state of Kentucky. A job search led him to High Point, where he’s hoping the new record will help acclimate and introduce his music.
”I haven’t had a chance to get to know the area as well as I’d like,” Rutrough noted. “I moved out at the beginning of March, and it was only a week or two before it became apparent that COVID was serious.” He got the chance to play a single open mic at Common Grounds before the shutdown.
“It’s been very surreal because I started my job the same week that I started self-isolating,” he added. “It’s been a challenge adapting to both at once.“
Rutrough’s new record seems up to it, maintaining the thematic flow and influence of narratives explored in his previous work while exhibiting a more distilled stream-of-conscious storytelling and calculated tracking approach. Conceptual division continues, displaying his affection for liner notes, and splitting the storied album into two sides: “Leaving” and “Home.”
Departing from previous subjects around inner-struggles, “Barriers” reflects broad themes and open roads—the eerie untethering of life after college. “The whole thing felt kind of like it was in mid-air,” Rutrough said of his mindset writing the record, “I’d already left the last stage of my life, but I hadn’t started the next yet.”
Under the influence of songwriters like Tom Petty and John Prine, experiences entwine with stories in a style Rutrough calls “Southern Emo.”
“It combines the imagery and instrumentation of Americana with indie, lo-fi rock-inspired structures, and production techniques,” he explained. Introspective lyrics remain paramount.
In that vein, the track “Relay Station (Lost Travelers),” flows in between Jason Isbell and Car Seat Headrest. At the core, Rutrough hopes to engage emotional music as a means of establishing a connection. Breaking barriers for a sort of reciprocated vulnerability, which he considers especially important in art, and when calling a new place home.
“The album deals a lot with liminal spaces, transition and change,” Rutrough explained of titular themes throughout the record. “‘The Barriers all Seem to Disappear,’ really gets at the idea that the closer you look at the distinction between two things, the more you start to question whether there’s any distinction at all.”
The first single, “Clear the City,” based on Rutrough’s time in Irvine, CA, explores feelings of isolation fostered from living in a city entirely planned by developers in the 1960s. “I wasn’t raised way out in the country, but something about that city just made me feel claustrophobic, and when I left, it was like letting out a breath that I didn’t know I was holding.”
Thanks to COVID, the material is both timely and not. “Releasing a road-trip based album when people aren’t traveling has its drawbacks,” Rutrough noted, “but it also gives people a window back to when you could just drive across the country because it was there.” The experience manifested through slogans and signage, highlighting real times and places behind the tracks “Juniper Groves,” “Caprock Blues,” and “Arkansas River.”
“I tried to incorporate a lot of the sights into the record in some way,” he added, “something that I didn’t get a chance to include but that I liked a lot was a warehouse in Oklahoma with ‘Joan Jett for President.’”
As life picks up in High Point, Rutrough intends to broadcast livestream performances, while holding vague plans for future releases. “My only real goal is for people to keep finding and connecting with my music,” he insisted. “I’d love to be able to make a living doing it, to tour the country, and all that stuff too, but on a fundamental level, people getting something from my music is all I want.”
“Support artists, support your friends, support yourself,” he added.
