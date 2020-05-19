WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 19, 2020)—Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer, is well known for offering produce and products from North and South Carolina. Lowes Foods is now selling protective face masks from another local producer—Renfro Corporation, based in Mt. Airy, Carolina. Renfro is the manufacturer of Nightingale™ Face Masks, which will retail at Lowes Foods for $7.50 but are being offered for $4.99 to those who have a Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards Cards.
William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the mask in conjunction with Renfro. The Nightingale masks are washable and reusable, and they feature an enlarged area for the nose and chin that aligns with the contours of the face to create a larger “breathing pocket” for the wearer. The masks are high-stretch lycra for a comfortable, snug fit on the face.
“We appreciate the work of Dr. Satterwhite and his team and their innovative mask design. We are also thrilled to partner with Renfro, which like Lowes Foods was born here in the Carolinas,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “Along with following social distancing and other recommendations of health officials, wearing masks when in public helps support the local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Nightingale masks are available at all Lowes Foods stores in North and South Carolina.
About the Renfro Nightingale WS Protective Mask
The Nightingale Face Mask is not a NIOSH (CDC) Certified N95 respirator or an FDA approved (class II) surgical mask. The Nightingale mask is a non-surgical face mask for use by the public. It has not been approved or cleared by the FDA. However, the product is authorized for use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization for use by Healthcare Providers as Personal Protective Equipment to help prevent the spread of infection or illness in healthcare settings and by the general public to help slow the spread of the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This product is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices during the COVID-19 outbreak, under section 564(b)91) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. For more information, please visit nightingalesafe.com.
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 74 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
