Winston-Salem, NC (December 4, 2020) – Sat., Dec. 12, Honorable Youth, Inc. will host a “Drive-Thru Grinchmas Toy Drive” where they will collect items for their annual Christmas toy drive and distribute donated Christmas gifts for kids enrolled in the HYI Angel Tree Program. The exciting Holiday event will give children a chance to enjoy a free holiday outing during these unprecedented times. The event will take place from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Enterprise Center’s parking lot. The Enterprise Center is located at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
This year’s Christmas event will be a socially distanced holiday experience. Parents and children enrolled in the HYI Angel Tree Program will collect gifts, fun holiday themed activities to do at home, and enjoy entertainment from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Children will have the opportunity to meet the Grinch, receive a Dr. Seuss book (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), and take a socially distanced photo with the Grinch.
The public is encouraged to stay inside of their cars and to follow appropriate social distancing protocols, including wearing face masks.
“Considering this unprecedented time that we are currently living in, many of our participants and community members are not in the Christmas spirit nor are they able to afford gifts for their kids this holiday season. This event will take place with hopes to relieve the financial burden from some parents and to bring Christmas joy to children living in poverty stricken areas of Winston-Salem,” said Rasheeda Shankle, Executive Director of Honorable Youth, Inc.
The Drive-Thru Christmas event is being organized by Honorable Youth, Inc. The Drive-Thru Christmas Experience takes about 10 minutes and follows the government and CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. For additional information or if you would like to make a donation, please contact Rasheeda Shankle at 336-745-6095 or visit www.honorableyouth.org.
