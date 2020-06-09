Having enjoyed success with its virtual screening of the documentary Circus of Books last month, Winston-Salem’s OUT at the Movies will next present writer/director Daniel Karslake’s For They Know Not What They Do, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to his award-winning documentary debut, For the Bible Tells Me So (2007).
The festival is presenting this special screening in association with the film’s distributor, First Run Features. Viewers can purchase a $10 virtual ticket to stream the film, which will be available beginning Thursday on the official OUT at the Movies website. There will be a national “Zoom Q&A” with filmmaker Karslake and some of those profiled in the film. Specific details have not been finalized, but will be forthcoming for those who purchase tickets.
For They Know Not What They Do isn’t so much a sequel to For the Bible Tells Me So as a continuation of its themes, further exploration of religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity in 21st-century America, conveyed in intimate terms by the people who have experienced it.
The film follows four families of faith: Rob and Linda Robertson, whose evangelical church encouraged them to enroll their son Ryan in conversion therapy; David and Sally McBride, a Presbyterian couple whose youngest son came out as a transgender woman; Victor Baez and Annette Febo, whose Catholic tradition and Puerto Rican upbringing had a major impact on their gay son; and Harold and Coleen Porcher, a mixed-race couple whose child committed self-harm before they were able to come to terms with his gender.
In the film’s press notes, Karslake related: “Making my first film, For the Bible Tells Me So, was an incredible experience, and watching it ignite conversations among communities as the film played at festivals, was translated into 23 languages, and had a successful 140-market theatrical run before premiering on streaming services, was really exciting.
“It has been a great ride,” he said, “and for a very long time, I didn’t think I’d make another film about religion and LGBTQ people. But then America started to change ...”
“I am really excited about this event,” said Rex Welton, co-founder and director of the OUT at the Movies festival and screening series. “In 2007, (we) screened Karslake’s documentary For the Bible Tells Me So four times and sold over 1,100 tickets. This film is even better. It is riveting!”
For They Know Not What They Do received nominations for Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and in the New Jersey Films Competition at the 2019 Montclair Film Festival.
“One of the best ways to break down barriers and to bring people together is to tell human stories,” Karslake observed. “Nothing is more transformative than when you meet someone on-screen with whom you identify, and then you watch them change. For many Americans, the transgender issue is particularly fear-filled and misunderstood because so few people actually know a trans person … or they at least think they don’t know a trans person.”
Last month’s Circus of Books Netflix Party and Zoom Q&A “was a great experience,” said Welton, “and we are looking forward to future Zoom Q&As.”
“I hope this film offers an alternative to religious families caught in the crosshairs,” said Karslake. “It is not mutually exclusive to love your child for who God made them to be and stay true to your faith. The four families in the film prove that. And for those LGBTQ kids or adults whose religion makes them question their own worth and value, I want them to hear loud and clear that they are beloved and important exactly as God made them to be!”
At this point in time, the annual OUT at the Movies International Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-4, and preliminary plans are underway for an outdoor lakeside screening in July, should circumstances permit.
For more information, call (336) 918-0902, or visit the official OUT at the Movies website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.