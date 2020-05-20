When an 11 and 9-year-old think about donating to a good cause, they think of Cone Health.
Greensboro – When 11-year-old Will and 9-year old Alex decided to break into their piggy bank, their father used it as a teaching moment. They would put 10% in savings he said. They could spend 80% as they saw fit. The other 10% would go to the church or to “a helpful cause.” After thinking about it for a couple of days, Will and Alex sent it to the nurses of Cone Health.
“Will and Alex have been asking to count the money in their piggy bank for some time,” says Kevin Preston, their proud father. “During the time at home over the last few months we finally had a chance to crack it open and count it up.”
When it was counted, $130 was sent to the Cone Health COVID-19 Support Fund. The fund has been used to buy personal protective equipment for staff, provide technology so that patients can stay connected with loved ones and provide meals to patients sheltering in place. The fund is a joint effort of Cone Health’s three community-based fundraising offices - the Cone Health Office of Institutional Advancement, Alamance Regional Charitable Foundation and Annie Penn Hospital Foundation.
“I want to personally thank Will and Alex for thinking of us during this pandemic,” says Michelle Schneider, chief philanthropy officer, Cone Health. Our community has been so generous in its giving. But I don’t think I have been touched more by a gift than this one.”
Community members wanting to donate to the Cone Health COVID-19 Support Fund can do so at conehealth.com/covid-donation to make financial contributions, create a fundraiser or to learn more about requirements for donated items.
For more information about COVID-19 and the signs and symptoms, people should go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or www.conehealth.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
