This week’s takeout recommendations focus on Mothers’ Day. Some good news appeared in recent emails—two especially welcome re-openings.
I had already completed a full column about Chez Genese (chezgenese.com, 616 S. Elm St., 336-663-7399) before the shutdown. I loved the place- the concept, the food, the people, the value. That column will be published, eventually, when full reopening occurs.
Meanwhile, a message last week announced a partial relaunch, starting May 10 with a Mothers’ Day menu. For $18, you get quiche, croissants from Camino Bakery, fresh fruit, a macaroon cookie, and drip coffee. Mimosa kits are also available (call 336-708-5377 to order) for an extra charge.
The restaurant will be posting menus online starting Monday, May 11. That day’s feature will be Chicken with Mushrooms. Tuesday brings Tomato Tart; Wednesday, Tuna Nicoise Salad; Thursday, Smoked Salmon Sandwich; Charcuterie plate on Friday; and Fresh Pesto Pasta on Saturday (5/16). All are priced $15.
The Mothers’ Day menu at Green Valley Grill (greenvalleygrill.com, O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Rd., 336-854-2015) features five family size selections, including sides. Order online by midnight, Friday, May 8, and pick up 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10.
A tossed salad is included with all entrees. Rotisserie Boneless Leg of Lamb ($100) comes with roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and mint yogurt sauce. Skillet Fried Chicken ($65)- four breasts, four legs, four thighs- is served with mashed potatoes, creamy pan gravy, collards, and cornbread. Brunch Casserole ($55) is made with ham, thyme, and Gruyère cheese, served with hash browns. Wood Fired Salmon ($80) is joined by polenta and green beans, with sherry thyme butter on the side. Slow Roasted Brisket ($70) is accompanied by mac & cheese, green beans, and dinner rolls, spicy voodoo sauce on the side.
Individual strawberry shortcake desserts complete each of these orders.
The website indicates that takeout meals will be available sometime soon on a regular schedule.
Melt (meltkitchenandbar.com, 1941 New Garden Rd. #116, 336-763-5445) has long been one of my favorite casual places.
A special Mothers’ Day menu will be in place this Sunday. These selections are sized to serve four to six people. Orders must be placed today (Wednesday, 5/6) by email, to meltgso@gmail.com.
Consider starting with Spinach Artichoke Dip ($16). French Toast Casserole ($22) is made with brioche bread pudding. Croque Monsieur Sliders enclose ham and Swiss cheese with béchamel sauce. Quiche ($18) blends bacon, Gouda cheese, and caramelized onions. Brussels Sprouts ($20) are great- a personal testimony! Spinach Salad ($20) places strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and red onions over spinach, dressed in balsamic vinaigrette. Roasted Salmon ($60) is enhanced with Dijon caper sauce, joined by cous cous and asparagus.
The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday, 3-7 p.m., for the regular menu. Paninis ($11-$12) include The Melt, prepared from your choice of two cheeses- Swiss, gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, or American; The Granny- turkey, Granny Smith apples, onion jam, with brie and mozzarella cheeses; Costello- capicola ham, salami, spicy cherry pepper spread, shaved onion, and provolone cheese with pesto aioli; and Reuben.
Large portion entrees are available during regular takeout hours, too. You can get a Chicken Fajita Kit ($24)- chicken, peppers, onions, rice, salsa, and sour cream with a choice of corn or flour tortillas. Grilled Shrimp Dinner ($30) comes with quinoa salad, broccoli, and roasted red pepper sauce. Sesame Ginger Beef and Broccoli includes rice, with homemade sesame ginger sauce. You get garlic bread with Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan ($30). Baked Pasta Bolognese ($30) uses meat sauce made in house, with melted mozzarella cheese on top.
Order wine or beer to go!
We conclude with a personal reflection.
After a recent dinner at home, I lamented to my wife, “I really miss my cookie.”
She responded, “There’s one pack in the upstairs closet.”
I looked. I couldn’t believe all the stuff she had hidden up there!
COVID is hurting more than health. It’s eroding trust in relationships. What else does she have secreted away?
Watch this space for further revelations.
