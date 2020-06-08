Greensboro, NC –The Interactive Resource Center (IRC) and Cone Health conducted COVID-19 testing on Friday, May 29 for half of its staff and half of those experiencing homelessness who were sheltering at the City of Greensboro’s Sportsplex. The results reported back that every test was negative. The remaining staff and guests will be tested today, with results expected back next week.
Due to Governor Cooper’s Stay-at-Home Order, on March 27 the IRC offered the Greensboro Sportsplex as a sheltering solution to the IRC for those experiencing homelessness because of the facility’s ability to handle CDC spacing recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“It was important for us to respond quickly to assist the IRC in keeping people experiencing homelessness safe during the pandemic,” said Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department. “It’s clear that the efforts to keep everyone safe at the Sportsplex is paying off.”
IRC staff has managed operations, including overnight shelter staffing. Each person entering the facility, including staff, has undergone a screening process to check for symptoms of COVID-19.
