GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold a virtual community meeting Thurs., Jan. 21, 5:30 - 7 pm with a special presentation by Dr. Olu Jegede and physician assistant Sahar Osman about the Covid-19 vaccine.
The goal of the program is to share the facts about the level of testing and science that went into the development and testing of the vaccine, share information for uninsured residents about where and when to receive the vaccine at no cost, and to ensure that all members of the immigrant community in Greensboro are equipped to make the best decision for them and their families.
Join the meeting via Zoom or dial in by phone at 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 988 0605 9533 and the passcode is 060163.
