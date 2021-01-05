On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 the Interactive Resource Center (IRC) announced that the white flag emergency winter shelter program will be moved to a hotel shelter program through the beginning of March. In accordance with CDC guidelines and recommendations from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, HUD, and Healthcare for the Homeless, the hotel shelter model has proven to be a much more effective in stopping the spread of COVID than in congregant setting shelters.
The program aims to keep people experiencing homelessness from facing extreme, potentially deadly temperatures while living on the street, while simultaneously stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Guilford County. The homeless population is very transient and unfortunately most people do not have the option of staying at home. In addition, frigid temperatures without shelters can lead to hazardous activity such as building fires in abandoned buildings and people coming together in tent encampments to help each other stay warm. This shelter program simultaneously fights both issues.
The IRC, typically a day center for people experiencing homelessness, has partnered with Guilford County, The City of Greensboro, Cone Health, Family Services of the Piedmont, and Salvation Army, to provide the hotel shelter program for people experiencing homelessness in Greensboro. Guests of the shelter program will reside in the hotel until the beginning of March of this year and will be assigned a case manager to assist with permanent housing placement through Salvation Army and connection to other needed services. Cone Health will provide routine physical and mental health checks for all shelter guests and meals will be provided each day, along with any other needed supplies. The IRC has opened for ten nights of emergency winter shelter this season. Congregant settings during a global pandemic are not ideal, due to the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for a population that is already at an increased risk of death or serious illness and community spread.
The first hotel shelter program began in March and continued through September. In partnership with Cone, the IRC community has received routine COVID testing both at the hotel shelter and at the IRC and to date have had only 5 positive results and no deaths due to COIVD in the past 10 months.
The IRC will continue to operate day center programs at 407 E. Washington St. Monday-Friday from 8 AM – 3 PM for anyone in the community who needs services. In addition to the hotel shelter program, the IRC will continue to support anyone choosing to remain in a tent camp with outreach, health screening and supplies, and case management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.