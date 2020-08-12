Raleigh NC- The Raleigh News and Observer reported a new study by Wallet Hub, examining the extent of COVID-19 rules in different states. The report from Wallet Hub highlights how North Carolina ranks third in the nation for having the most amount of rules and regulations related to COVID-19.
Governor Roy Cooper’s severe lockdown measures do not seem to align with the data or reality. North Carolina has the third most severe lockdown in the Union and is one in only six states to not allow gyms and fitness facilities to operate, yet N.C. COVID-19 per capita cases and deaths rank in the middle of the pack. While Cooper has aimed his lockdown measures on the young and active population, small businesses, and schools, over half of N.C. deaths have tragically occurred in nursing homes and long term care facilities. Still, nearly six months into the battle against the Coronavirus, Cooper’s administration is still not following the CDC guidelines for testing in nursing homes.
“Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 approach is out of step with the rest of the country, CDC guidelines and reality,” said NCGOP Tim Wigginton. “Shutdowns aren’t plans, and extreme lockdowns do not have a corresponding result on cases per capita. Cooper should be focusing his efforts to protect the most vulnerable and get outside of his taxpayer funded mansion to realize the damage his nonsensical approach is doing to North Carolina families and small businesses.”
