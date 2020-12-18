Despite the global pandemic, HPU students found ways to safely give back to the surrounding community.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 – Even during the global pandemic,High Point University students remained committed to supporting their local community as they safely organized various philanthropic events and fundraisers throughout the fall semester.
TOP PHOTO - The High Point University Community Center was filled on Oct. 3 with science experiment materials, nonperishable snack items and students writing notes for the hundreds of community children that will receive the packages that were packed by HPU’s Biology Club members.
HPU’s Professional Selling Club Donates Turkey Dinners to the Community
High Point University’s Professional Selling Club continued an annual tradition of delivering Thanksgiving meals to 75 families in the community on Nov. 19.
For the sixth year, students raised money to buy turkey dinners for families within the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. Students helped load the organization’s bus with the meals.
“These meals are coming in at the best time given the coronavirus has left a lot of families without jobs and kids are learning remotely,” said Kenny Mack, vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. “This helps the parents figure out what to do about their Thanksgiving. This couldn’t have come at a better time, and our partnership with HPU has been great.”
HPU Board of Stewards Raises $20,000 for Community Organizations
High Point University’s Board of Stewards did not let a global pandemic stop them from raising funds for local organizations this holiday season. On Nov. 12, the Board of Stewards presented the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program and the MLK Oratorical Scholarship of the High Point Minister’s Conference each with a $10,000 check.
“This is really important to us because in previous years the board has been so generous in their philanthropy in the community as a whole,” said Antoine Dalton, director of social services at Salvation Army of High Point. “There had to be some adjustments this year as we adjust to the ‘new normal,’ but we are grateful that we’re still finding ways the university can assist us in this time of need.”
“HPU students are active and supportive in the High Point community,” said Rev. Dr. Frank Thomas, chair of the MLK Steering Committee for High Point Ministers Conference. “I’m excited about the continuation of the town and gown relationship. This is one other aspect of ‘gown’ reaching out and touching the ‘town.’”
HPU’s Sigma Nu Fraternity Raises Funds for Community Garden and Health Initiatives
High Point University’s Sigma Nu fraternity is partnering with the American Heart Association and D-UP and has raised more than $12,000 to support a community garden within D-UP’s Eatery Sprout Education Garden Program and other resources within the American Heart Association’s organization.
The Eatery Sprout Education Garden program at D-UP, a local nonprofit and afterschool program aimed at teaching children how to live healthy lifestyles, is a grass roots initiative for Washington Street community youth and their families that targets holistic change in food security with overall health, social and economic success.
“The need is great, and we’re fortunate to have the members of Sigma Nu recognize the importance of food security in our community,” says Jakki Davis, executive director of D-UP. “Not only will the donated funds provide fresh food from the garden and nutrition education; it will also provide our students an opportunity to gain knowledge about farming and agriculture industry with hopes they will become passionate about providing food for their families and the country. We’re grateful to receive the donation in addition to the positive impact and engagement Sigma Nu will have with our students.”
HPU VISTA Helps Organize National Night Out
Jenny Carpenter, an HPU AmeriCorps VISTA, assisted with organizing this year’s National Night Out event at the Bountiful Harvest Community Garden at West End Ministries. She coordinated with HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy to gather groups of student volunteers to help with setup for the event.
Carpenter helped members of West End Ministries distribute boxes of food to community members.
“This was an incredible event as the High Point community has suffered a lot of impact from COVID-19,” said Carpenter. “Being able to give free food away with the local community gardens, maintained by Growing High Point, to those most vulnerable and in need in High Point is a great demonstration of how caring the nonprofits and HPU are.”
HPU’s Student Government Association Donates School Supplies
Emily Krause, vice president of HPU’s sophomore class, helped organize a supply drive this semester and was able to donate nearly 600 school supplies to Kirkman Park Elementary School in the city of High Point.
“To be able to give to those in need during such a challenging time is so rewarding,” said Krause. “Seeing the gratitude from the school leaders made it all worth it. The community gives us so much, so I am glad we were able to give back.”
“It is always inspiring to see our class leaders step up and take initiative on projects such as these,” said Sam Carr, president of HPU’s Student Government Association. “While our semester has been different, it is amazing to see our leaders rising to the occasion of helping our community during these times of need.”
In the beginning of the semester, HPU’s Student Government Association donated more than 300 school supplies to Montlieu Academy of Technology and Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse.
Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority Makes Blankets for Babies
HPU’s Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority made 93 baby blankets for the March of Dimes Foundation, an organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.
"We were so excited to finally be able to host this baby blanket-making event as it was our first time hosting this event on our own campus,” said Brooke McCarthy, president of the sorority. “Making baby blankets is an event that Tri Sigma chapters around the country take part in each year as it connects directly to one of our two philanthropies, The March of Dimes Foundation. I am so proud of this chapter and can't wait to host this event again next fall.”
“As the philanthropy chair, I was so excited to be able to finally bring this event to High Point University’s campus,” said Morgan McCloud, philanthropy chair of the sorority. “A huge thank you to the brothers of Sigma Nu at HPU for helping us finish tying the 93 blankets. We were so excited to deliver them to the foundation.”
The foundation raises funds that provide innovative leadership training for women, awards graduate and undergraduate scholarships to members, and works to support our philanthropic initiative of Sigma Serves Children through grants that support March of Dimes and life-enhancing therapeutic play/child life programs at hospitals and other facilities around the country.
HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children Hosts Virtual Halloween Dance
HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children (SCEC) hosted a virtual Special Populations Halloween Dance for individuals with disabilities. Student volunteers worked with the city of High Point’s Parks and Recreation Department to host the virtual event. Participants played games and listened to a live DJ throughout the event.
“It was an incredible opportunity for them to socialize with one another remotely,” said Miranda Della Vecchio, president of HPU’s SCEC. “The DJ was very interactive with the participants, involving many visuals to teach them dance moves and intrigue them to participate in responses and socialization. High Point University students played word searches, scavenger hunts and bingo with the participants. It was a great opportunity for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.”
HPU Mobile Lab and Biology Club Packs More Than 1,300 Science Kits for Community Children
The High Point University Community Center was filled on Oct. 3 with science experiment materials, nonperishable snack items and students writing notes for the hundreds of community children that will receive the packages.
Earlier this semester, HPU’s Mobile Lab and Biology Club student scientists created the “At-Home Science Experiment Extravaganza” and asked families and teachers in the community to register a child to receive a kit. They received an overwhelming response of 150 registrants requesting more than 1,300 kits.
