HIGH POINT, N.C., June 24, 2020 – High Point University’s Sigma Nu fraternity raised funds to make 22 face shields for HPU employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The spring semester had a lot of unexpected turns,” said Michael Fragnito, Sigma Nu’s president. “Through all the difficulties, I believe HPU handled them flawlessly. As a student, my professors did an excellent job transitioning classes online, and I was able to finish the semester strong.”
Fragnito said he and other members of Sigma Nu began raising funds through a social media campaign to make the face shields.
“This was a great way for us to stay connected with the HPU community as we all live in different parts of the country,” said Jagger Beck, Sigma Nu’s service chairman. “It feels great to give back to this amazing university.”
“We are so appreciative of these efforts from Michael, Jagger and the entire Sigma Nu fraternity to support the employees of High Point University,” said Barry Kitley, vice president for university relations. “Their leadership and philanthropic efforts model the values of the HPU family.”
The face shields are available to faculty and staff members at HPU.
ABOVE PHOTO: High Point University’s Sigma Nu fraternity raised funds to purchase materials for and make 22 face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Fragnito (left) and Jagger Beck (right) donated the face shields to HPU faculty and staff.
