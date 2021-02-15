HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 – A majority of North Carolinians in a new HPU Poll said they intend to get a COVID-19 vaccination or have already had one. Almost half (48%) of North Carolina residents said they intend to be vaccinated when a COVID-19 vaccination is available to them, 29% said they did not intend to get the shot, and 9% said they already received the vaccine. An additional 14% said they did not know, were unsure or refused to answer.
Meanwhile, 49% of North Carolinians said they had a seasonal influenza vaccine last year, while 49% said they did not. Of those who didn’t get the flu vaccine last year (approximately half of those who responded to the poll), 14% said they intend to get it this year and 73% said they did not intend to get it.
A majority of North Carolinians (60%) reported that they are concerned about becoming sick with COVID-19, and an additional 6% said they already tested positive. Less than a third (29%) said they were not concerned about getting sick with COVID-19.
The HPU Poll also found large majorities of North Carolina registered voters saw the coronavirus as a major threat to the U.S. economy (75%), the world economy (72%), the North Carolina economy (64%) and the health of the U.S. population (64%). Only a little over one-third of these registered voters saw the coronavirus as a major threat to their personal health (41%) and to their personal financial situation (35%).
“Majorities of North Carolina residents are concerned about getting sick with COVID-19 and intend to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “Our poll respondents also see the coronavirus outbreak as a major threat to the U.S. and world economies even if smaller proportions see it as a major threat to their own finances.”
“So far, the vaccines have proven safe and effective, and it is great to see so many North Carolinians eager to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor and co-curricular coordinator in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “Supply of currently authorized vaccines continues to improve, new vaccine authorizations are on the horizon, and North Carolina continues to expand eligibility for the vaccine.”
All adults – Concerned about COVID-19 (January/February 2021)
Are you concerned about becoming sick with the COVID-19 virus, or are you not concerned about that?
Concerned – 60%
Not Concerned – 29%
Don’t know/Refused/Unsure – 6%
(Already tested positive for COVID-19) – 6%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, n = 917 and credibility interval is +/- 3.4%)
All adults – Flu Shot Last Year (January/February 2021)
Did you receive the seasonal influenza vaccine last year?
Yes – 49%
No – 49%
Unsure – 2%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, n = 917 and credibility interval is +/- 3.4%)
All adults – Flu Shot This Year (January/February 2021)
Do you intend to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year?
(Asked only of respondents who had not received the seasonal flu vaccine)
Yes – 14%
No – 73%
Don’t know/Refused/Unsure 14%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, n = 917 and credibility interval is +/- 3.4%)
All adults – Intent to Take COVID-19 Vaccine (January/February 2021)
Do you intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to you? Please let me know if you have ALREADY gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yes – 48%
No – 29%
Already received – 9%
Don’t know/Refused/Unsure – 14%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, n = 917 and credibility interval is +/- 3.4%)
All adults – Coronavirus Threat (January/February 2021)
How much of a threat, if any, is the Coronavirus outbreak to each of the following? Would you say a major threat, a minor threat, or not a threat?
A major threat
A minor threat
Not a threat
(Don’t know/ Refused)
The U.S. economy
75%
17%
5%
4%
The world economy
72%
19%
4%
5%
The North Carolina economy
64%
27%
5%
4%
The health of the U.S. population
64%
26%
5%
5%
Your personal health
41%
37%
18%
4%
Your personal financial situation
35%
34%
27%
4%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, n = 917 and credibility interval is +/- 3.4%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Jan. 22 through Feb. 4, 2021 and an online survey fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 917 adults interviewed online (800 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (117 respondents). The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI: https://www.dynata.com/ to acquire these samples, and fielded the online survey using the SRC’s Qualtrics platform. This is a combined sample of live phone interviews and online interviews. The online sampling is from a panel of respondents, so their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classical margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.2 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.1 (based on the weighting). The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, and race/ethnicity based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional error into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/files/2021/02/78memoA.pdf
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. For more information, see
http://transparency.aapor.org/index.php/transparency.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HPUSurveyCenter.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
