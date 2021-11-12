HPU Poll: Majority of North Carolinians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 – In the latest High Point University Poll, approximately half (51%) of adults in North Carolina said that they have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine, 9% had received the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 6% said that they got the first of two doses. Just less than one-third (30%) of adults in North Carolina said that they have not been vaccinated.
About two in five (42%) of North Carolinians said that they are concerned about becoming sick with COVID-19, and 44% said that they are not concerned. Only 8% of those surveyed said that they already tested positive for the virus, and 6% did not offer an opinion.
“Many North Carolinians are still concerned about becoming sick with COVID-19,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct graduate school instructor. “That being said, about 30% of those surveyed still told us that they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.”
When asked about whether or not companies should be legally allowed to require employees to receive certain vaccines, North Carolinians were generally split. About two in five (39%) of respondents said companies should be legally allowed to require certain vaccines, while 49% said they should not. Another 12% of respondents did not offer an opinion.
Winter Cases
North Carolinians were asked how concerned they were about a large increase in COVID-19 cases this winter. A total of 62% of respondents said that they were either very concerned or somewhat concerned about such an increase in cases. About one-third (35%) said that they are not very concerned or not at all concerned about a large increase in COVID-19 cases this winter.
The same respondents were asked how concerned they were about a large increase in COVID-19 cases caused by holiday gatherings. A total of 58% of NC residents said they were either very concerned (25%) or somewhat concerned (33%) about holiday gatherings causing a large increase in cases. A total of 38% said they were either not very concerned or not at all concerned.
Delta Variant
The HPU Poll asked respondents how much they have heard about the delta variant of COVID-19. Half (50%) of the adults surveyed said that they have heard a lot about the variant, more than a third (37%) said they had heard a little bit, while only 8% said that they heard almost nothing or offered no opinion. When asked how concerned they were about this variant, about two in five (41%) of respondents said that they were either extremely concerned or very concerned. About one-quarter (27%) said that they were somewhat concerned, 14% said that they were not very concerned, and 14% said that they were not at all concerned.
“The COVID-19 vaccine polling data are in line with vaccination rates, as 72% of North Carolinians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “As an educator, I know well the difficulties individuals have experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not surprising to see those difficulties reflected in these responses.”
Flu Shots
The HPU Poll also asked North Carolinians if they received the seasonal influenza vaccine this year. About two in five (39%) said yes and 58% said no. Of those that responded no, less than one-third (30%) said that they intend to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year, while more than half (57%) said that they do not. Another 13% offered no opinion either way.
“Regarding flu, it’s encouraging to know that roughly 60% of those polled have received or intend to receive the influenza vaccination this year, although we’d of course like to see that number even higher,” said Smith. “We are likely in for an unpredictable flu season given the extremely low flu incidence last year, and vaccination is the best way to prevent flu and its complications.”
NC residents – COVID-19 Concern (October/November 2021)
Are you concerned about becoming sick with the COVID-19 virus, or are you not concerned about that?
Concerned– 42%
Not concerned – 44%
I already tested positive for COVID-19 – 8%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 6%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – COVID-19 Vaccine (October/November 2021)
Have you personally received the COVID-19 vaccine, or not? If yes, did you receive a single-dose vaccine, the first of two doses, or have you gotten both doses of a two-dose vaccine?
Yes, got single-dose vaccine – 9%
Yes, got the first dose of the two-dose vaccine – 6%
Yes, got both doses of a two-dose vaccine – 51%
No, have not gotten the vaccine – 30%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 4%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – Employer Requirements (October/November 2021)
Do you think companies should be legally allowed to require employees to receive certain vaccines?
Yes – 39%
No – 49%
Not sure – 12%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – Delta Variant (October/November 2021)
How much have you heard about the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus?
A lot – 50%
A little bit – 37%
Almost nothing – 8%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 4%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – Delta Variant Concern (October/November 2021)
Given what you know about the delta strain of the COVID-19 virus, how concerned are you about that variant?
Extremely concerned – 20%
Very concerned – 21%
Somewhat concerned – 27%
Not very concerned – 14%
Not at all concerned – 14%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 4%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%
NC residents – Influenza Vaccine (October/November 2021)
Did you receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year?
Yes – 39%
No – 58%
Not sure – 3%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – Influenza Vaccine Intent (October/November 2021)
Do you intend to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year?
[ONLY ASKED OF RESPONDENTS SAYING ‘NO’ TO HAVING RECEIVED FLU SHOT, N = 585]
Yes – 30%
No – 57%
Not sure – 13%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents – Winter COVID-19 Increase Concern (October/November 2021)
In general, how concerned are you about a large increase in COVID-19 cases this winter? Would you say you are very concerned, somewhat concerned, not very concerned or not at all concerned?
Very concerned – 25%
Somewhat concerned – 37%
Not very concerned – 20%
Not at all concerned – 14%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 3%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
NC residents –COVID-19 Increase from Holiday Gatherings Concern (October/November 2021)
In general, how concerned are you about a large increase in COVID-19 cases caused by holiday gatherings? Would you say you are very concerned, somewhat concerned, not very concerned or not at all concerned?
Very concerned – 25%
Somewhat concerned – 33%
Not very concerned – 20%
Not at all concerned – 17%
Don’t know/refused/unsure – 4%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Oct. 22 – Nov. 4, n = 968 and credibility interval is +/- 3.3%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Oct. 22 through Nov. 4, 2021, and an online survey was fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 968 adults interviewed online (808 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (160 respondents). The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI: https://www.dynata.com/ to acquire these samples, and fielded the online survey using the SRC’s Qualtrics platform.This is a combined sample of live phone interviews and online interviews. The online sampling is from a panel of respondents, so their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classic margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.1 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.1 (based on the weighting).The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional errors into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available here.
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website at https://www.highpoint.edu/src/. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. For more information, see https://www.aapor.org/Transparency_Initiative.htm.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HPUSurveyCenter.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.