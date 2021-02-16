HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 – Local frontline workers and first responders received a warm “thank you” from the High Point University family today.
TOP PHOTO: HPU student volunteers provided a free patriotic shirt to first responders during today’s event.
Law enforcement, hospital staff, public health staff and more were invited to HPU’s campus for a Front Line Workers Drive-Through Dinner, where they received complimentary food, a T-shirt and messages of gratitude from HPU students who volunteered during the event.
From Congdon Hall to International Avenue, students greeted lines of emergency vehicles as they drove through campus for the dinner.
“In the midst of dealing with day to day uncertainty and events, our personnel must carry on providing service to the citizens and visitors of our great city,” said Chief Thomas Reid, with the city of High Point’s Fire Department. “The compassion and caring showed through giving back events, such as HPU’s first responders dinner, provide a well-deserved ‘thank you’ to lighten the load and provide encouragement to all who are on the front lines daily.”
Another sight to see, were student volunteers holding up signs with thankful sentiments and cheering as first responders drove down International Avenue towards the traffic circle in front of Congdon Hall.
“As students, we depend on our first responders,” said Sam Carr, president of HPU’s Student Government Association. “They are the first ones to show up when we need them and stay until we are taken care of. These servants give so much of their time in ensure the safety of our community. All of them have spent the last year giving countless hours of their time away from family to ensure the safety of others. These individuals deserve the highest honors and awards, and as a campus community this is our way of saying ‘thank you.’”
