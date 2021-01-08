Who: The High Point University Community Center, Guilford County Division of Public Health and Phase 1B adults who are 75 years or older and have an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
What: High Point University’s Community Center is one of three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Guilford County.
When: Monday, Jan. 11
Where: HPU Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive in the city of High Point. Members of the media will not be allowed inside the center as it is a medical clinic.
Why: High Point University has partnered with the Guilford County Division of Public Health by offering the HPU Community Center as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the county begins administering the vaccine to Phase 1B adults.
“We are pleased that High Point University is partnering with Guilford County Public Health,” says Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Management. “They were able to change course on previous plans and are offering the area absent of rent and utilities for the county and overall good of our citizens.”
Vaccinations are available by appointment only to Phase 1B adults who are 75 years or older regardless of health status or living situation. Beginning today, those in this group can make a vaccination appointment by calling 336-641-7944 and selecting option two. Appointments are required.
