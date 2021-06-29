HIGH POINT, N.C., June 23, 2021 – First impressions are key. At least that’s what High Point University Professor Larry Quinn claims. Quinn, director of the Professional Sales Program, is well-versed in teaching students the importance of the handshake. But since handshakes disappeared during the pandemic, moving to fist bumps or elbow bumps have become more normal.
National Handshake Day is almost here, and Quinn can talk to media about handshaking now that we’re in a post-pandemic world. The question, he says, isn’t about how we do the handshake, but how we convey a warm greeting instead. There isn’t a right way to handshake because each person and each state may feel differently about the greeting.
“Before COVID-19, you worried about making a bad impression by having a poor handshake,” says Quinn. “But today, it’s about being considerate of the other’s feelings about touching hands and being empathetic and understanding about their anxiety. It’s about using your eyes to have friendly contact, having a warmth about yourself, leaning your head and showing genuine interest.”
Tips when approaching handshakes:
- Forget about the rules, think about the other person first.
- Make the other person feel relaxed and welcome by smiling, making eye contact and showing interest.
- Notice how the other person reacts to a greeting, then follow their lead.
- The handshake is one thing, but making good, engaged conversation helps build confidence with meeting someone.
- Worry about how to be courteous and respectful with other people around you.
The most important thing Quinn notes is making sure the other person you are with feels comfortable. You don’t want to make them feel anxious or unwelcome. Being aware of who you are with and showing you care will make a good impression.
About Quinn: Larry Quinn, chair of the Department of Marketing and Sales, director of the Professional Sales Program, Sales Professional in Residence and assistant professor of marketing, joined the Earl N. Phillips School of Business after working in the business world as a top executive in sales and marketing. He began his career at EDS and Xerox, earning most of his experience along the way in technology, publishing and computer equipment sales. He was consistently cited for exceeding sales quotas and closure rates, as well as turning around challenging situations. During his business career, he maintained a consistent record of instilling loyalty, self-confidence, and exceptional performance in teams through his creativity, hard work and mentorship. Those same skills that served him well in the corporate world serve HPU students well in the classroom.
Photo: Pictured here is Professor Larry Quinn, director of the Professional Sales Program. He is available to speak to media about navigating handshakes in a post-pandemic world.
