Name: Holly Johnson
Bar: Kickback Jack's
Age: 42
Where are you from? Trinity, N.C.
How long have you been bartending? I’ve been bartending at Kickbacks for three years, but I’ve actually been bartending since I was 21. Let’s just say for quite some time! I have also danced on cruise ships and was a flight attendant for a while. I started in Las Vegas, then Tampa, and in my home state of North Carolina!
How did you become a bartender? I was living in Las Vegas and working as a cocktail server at one of their many casinos. There was a couple that came in a few times a week, and we became close friends. One day they told me their local pub was hiring, so I went in to apply, and they loved me! I was hired that day and learned how to mix drinks the next. I worked at Philly Pub for quite a few years.
What do you enjoy about bartending? I love interacting with others and gaining knowledge of things that they do and have experienced. I am in love with the laughs and stories we share. I am grateful for all the people that I have met along the way. My bar guests aren’t just bar guests; they are friends and family.
What’s your favorite drink to make? A good Old Fashion. I am a big fan of a good bourbon, and then you muddle an orange and a cherry, add a little simple syrup and a few dashes of bitters—It’s so yummy!
What’s your favorite drink to drink? I enjoy a slightly dirty Kettle One martini with blue cheese stuffed olives.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? Grand Mariner on the rocks.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? I have been a bartender in Las Vegas, Tampa, and N.C.. There have been many crazy moments, but the one that sticks out the most is in Las Vegas. It was a normal, slightly busy shift when out of nowhere, two guys tried to come behind my bar. I started telling them that they could not be behind my bar, and they quickly changed my mind with a gun!!! It was amazing how calm I stayed. Without any hesitation, I gave them all the cash, and they quickly left the bar. I was able to hit the silent alarm as they were leaving, and luckily they were caught shortly after. I am not sure I ever told my mom this story, so shhh!
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? I was working in Las Vegas at a local pub with gaming machines. An hour into my shift, a regular hit on two different machines for a total of $4000. He gave me $1,000! Needless to say, I called a coworker and asked her to pick up the rest of my shift and took off to southern Cali for a mini vacation.
