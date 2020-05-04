HPU President Nido Qubein will lead the virtual conferring of degrees on Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m.
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 4, 2020 – High Point University is committed to honoring its Class of 2020 seniors during a virtual Commencement ceremony that will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 9 a.m. and can be accessed here.
PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University President Nido Qubein is pictured filming parts of the Class of 2020’s virtual Commencement. This year, he will honor seniors during the virtual ceremony on May 9 and will invite them back to campus for an in-person ceremony in August.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times, but that cannot stop us from honoring our seniors for their hard work and dedication over the last four years,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “While it won’t be the same as HPU’s traditional Commencement ceremony on Roberts Lawn, we are here for our seniors and will honor them during this special time.”
An in-person Commencement ceremony is being planned for August when it is safe to gather together. HPU’s virtual Commencement ceremony will feature a Pomp and Circumstance introduction; a bagpiper; the National Anthem performed by HPU’s Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, chair of the department of music; an invocation by HPU’s Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university; Words of Commencement by President Qubein; and awarding of degrees with a slide featuring each student.
It is a longstanding tradition for HPU to highlight the accomplishments of seniors as they accept positions with Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations here.
HPU’s Office of Alumni Engagement will provide seniors with a Virtual Life Skills Series - an innovative program created exclusively for the Class of 2020. Sessions will take place during Senior Week leading up to the virtual Commencement ceremony.
This signature series will be broadcast digitally each day, May 3-8, featuring notable HPU faculty and staff sharing valuable life skills on topics including preparing oneself for navigating the changing career marketplace; leadership, innovation and values; the power of mentorship; and modeling adaptability and resilience.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university offers 60 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
