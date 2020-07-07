HIGH POINT, N.C., July 7, 2020 – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the Triad region, High Point University has remained focused on supporting its families and community.
Today, High Point University donated 2,000 face masks to four organizations within the city of High Point. The United Way of Greater High Point, the High Point Housing Authority, Carl Chavis YMCA and YWCA of High Point each received 500 masks.
The United Way of Greater High Point will use these masks to distribute throughout its 28 partnering agencies.
“We can never say ‘thank you’ enough to High Point University,” said Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point. “We are so grateful that HPU reached out to see if we could use these masks. We’re so thankful that HPU once again stepped up.”
The High Point Housing Authority will use the masks internally and externally for individuals who do not have access to masks.
“First and foremost, we are so thankful and blessed for HPU to give these masks to us,” said Rasaahn Morris, procurement officer for the High Point Housing Authority. “We will not only use these for our internal staff, but will be giving them to our clients who do not have the resources of getting them.”
Because the Carl Chavis YMCA is currently only open to summer camps, the donated masks will help protect this year’s participants.
The YWCA of High Point will be using the 500 masks in a variety of ways or where there is a specific need.
“We are extremely grateful to High Point University for this donation because masks are at a premium,” said Alice Owens, operations director at the YWCA of High Point. “It is a huge blessing to our organization to be able to come here to pick these up.”
ABOVE PHOTO: High Point University donated 2,000 face masks to four organizations within the city of High Point. Pictured from left to right are Rasaahn Morris, procurement officer for the High Point Housing Authority; Alice Owens, operations director at the YWCA of High Point; Carlvena Foster, district vice president of operations for the Carl Chavis YMCA; and Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point.
