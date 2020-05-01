HIGH POINT, N.C., May 1, 2020 – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the High Point University family is finding ways to support its surrounding community.
PHOTO ABOVE: Members of HPU Dining and the High Point Housing Authority coordinated the food donation pick-up this week on campus.
This week, the HPU Dining team contributed 500 pounds of food to the Housing Authority of the city of High Point. The donation is enough to feed 300 people in the community.
“With the generous donation provided by High Point University and Harvest Table, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point was able to provide elderly and disabled residents with limited mobility and support systems food that will last them for several weeks,” said Angela McGill, CEO of the Housing Authority of the city of High Point. “The gratitude was evident with the smiles on their faces as Housing Authority staff delivered the boxed meals.”
“We love High Point University and being a part of this city,” said Brittany Reich, guest experience manager with HPU Dining. “During these times, we are glad to partner and support our community in any way we can. The needs are great, and we want to help support our community.”
Since the pandemic started affecting the Piedmont Triad, HPU has donated supplies to various organizations and personal protection equipment to area emergency workers. This project and similar projects have been funded in part through the generosity of those who have supported The HPU Cares Fund, which was established to meet the university’s greatest needs and to support students, faculty, staff and the community. You can contribute your support to the HPU Cares Fund during these unprecedented times at https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpucares.
Editor’s Note: 1) The High Point University Dining Team donated 500 pounds of food to the High Point Housing Authority. 2) Members of HPU’s Dining Team and the High Point Housing Authority filled a bus with food that could feed 300 people. 3) Members of HPU Dining and the High Point Housing Authority coordinated the food donation pick-up this week on campus.
