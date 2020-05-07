High Point, N.C. (May 7, 2020) – The City of High Point Transit System will require passengers to wear protective masks or face coverings beginning May 11, 2020.
The mask must cover passengers’ noses and mouths. Passengers who do not have a mask or face covering will be given a disposable mask.
This requirement was established in accordance with the CDC advisory to use a simple cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.
High Point Transit will continue to operate fare-free until further notice, but passengers must have an intended destination.
