High Point, N.C. (Feb. 8, 2021) – All High Point Transit passengers will continue to be required to wear a mask in compliance with The Centers for Disease Control’s Feb. 1, 2021 order that requires all travelers on U.S. public transportation systems to wear a mask to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Because of this, refusing to wear a mask is now a violation of federal law.
Passengers must wear masks covering both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on or disembarking public transit vehicles. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the United States.
Transit system staff will deny boarding to passengers who are not wearing a mask. Transit Operators will ask passengers who do not wear a mask correctly while onboard to disembark at the next stop. Transit staff will ask passengers who are not wearing a mask to leave the terminal. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
According to the CDC Order, face masks should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides without gaps. Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures. While medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill CDC and TSA’s requirements, face shields and/or goggles are not an acceptable substitute for the use of a mask; however, they may be used in addition to an acceptable mask.
Exemptions include travelers under the age of 2 years old, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
