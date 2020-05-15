Serving Local Families in Need
High Point, NC (May 12, 2020) – On Friday, May 8th, the High Point Rockers partnered with Old Dominion Freight Line to host a canned food drive at BB&T Point to help The Salvation Army of High Point fill their food pantry to help local families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need for food never goes away and we are thrilled that our event was able to fill the shelves at The Salvation Army,” said Pete Fisch, President of the High Point Rockers. “This shows the power in togetherness when partners collaborate with each other for a common goal. Old Dominion Freight Line stepped up and made it happen.”
Through the donations received from the High Point Rockers, Old Dominion Freight Line and the High Point Community on Friday, thousands of breakfast items, canned foods, and boxed meals were donated to The Salvation Army of High Point food pantry to help local families in need. On Monday, May 11th, Old Dominion loaded 12 pallets of food and delivered them to The Salvation Army of High Point. Together they unloaded the Old Dominion truck and the High Point Rockers staff volunteered to unpack and restock the pantry shelves.
“We are so grateful for the Rockers and Old Dominion for supporting our food pantry by hosting a canned food drive,” explains Antoine Dalton, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army of High Point. “The donations helped us restock our shelves to serve more families as the needs have increased during this challenging time. Old Dominion delivering the pallets of food and the High Point Rockers helping unload and restocking the pantry was a tremendous help. This was another great example showcasing our community partners coming together to support our neighbors in need.”
Locally, The Salvation Army of High Point has adapted programs and services to ensure that immediate needs of community members, including local men, women, children and families, have access to food, shelter, and desperately needed services. With a spike in requests over the last few weeks, support from these amazing community partners and generous donors during this time is greatly appreciated to ensure that services are available to existing and new vulnerable populations.
“Our community is a special place, and we thank everyone who took the time to donate,” said Patrick Budd, Old Dominion Freight Line. “We appreciate the creativity of the Rockers in putting together a food drive when typically, we would be celebrating the start of a new baseball season.”
To learn more about The Salvation Army of High Point's response during COVID-19, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
Attachment: Pictures of Old Dominion Freight Line loading food donations at BB&T Point and the High Point Rockers unpacking and stocking the shelves in The Salvation Army of High Point food pantry.
# # #
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload (“LTL”), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.
