HIGH POINT PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST FREE HEALTH SCREENING
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2022) – TheHigh Point Public Library will host a health screening provided by Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy- High Point University on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The event will be held on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room and offer body fat percentage, blood pressure, weight, glucose and cholesterol level screenings.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask while inside the library building and observe social distancing when possible. Disposable masks will be available.
Registration is required, please contact Maxine Days to sign up at 336 883.3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
