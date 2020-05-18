High Point, N.C.—Today, the official High Point Pride team has decided to cancel High Point Pride 2020, which was scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020. The team has decided to postpone the event for 2021. High Point Pride is dedicated to providing a safe space for the LGBT+ community of High Point and the Triad, and values the safety of everyone who wishes to attend. We hope everyone continues to stay safe, and we look forward to High Point Pride 2021 being the best one yet!
-High Point Pride Team
