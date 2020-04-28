HIGH POINT, NC (April 28, 2020) The High Point Museum is closed to the public but the staff are still working. Right now, they are starting to collect, document and share the community’s experience during this historic event.
The Museum started a Facebook group – High Point COVID-19 Experience Project – to begin gathering information, stories and photos from community members about how they have been affected during this pandemic. It is open for anyone in the greater High Point community to join and contribute their own thoughts and experiences related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“People’s personal experiences are extremely varied right now, but because of social distancing it can be hard to see or fully understand what’s happening outside our own bubbles,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said. “We hope the Facebook group will provide a place where people can share and learn how others are feeling and responding to current events.”
A section on the Museum’s website (www.highpointmuseum.org) is dedicated to this project. Residents are encouraged to think of ways to share their experiences now, later and at home. While the Museum is unable to physically take in donations during the closure, staff will eventually be accepting objects, oral histories, photos, and other memorabilia to represent what is going on in High Point during this time. High Pointers are encouraged to let staff know about any artifacts they may like to donate once it is safe to do so by submitting a form on the website.
To tell the story of this time in High Point’s history, the Museum wants to add items to its collection that represent a range of experiences in the community. Types of items for potential donation include photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks.
“The High Point Museum functions as our community’s memory in sense, so we want to be sure we capture the full range of perspectives, experiences, and responses occurring in High Point during this historic event,” Brady said. “Almost every aspect of our lives have been changed in some way over the past month or so, and we know things will continue to change for some time still.”
Although the Museum is closed to the public, staff can be reached via email (hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov) or phone 336-885-1859.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
