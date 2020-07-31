HIGH POINT, N.C. – Free COVID-19 testing will be held in High Point this Sat., Aug. 1 from 10 am-1pm at Temple Memorial Baptist Church, 1458 Cedrow Dr, High Point, NC 27260.
This COVID-19 testings is free and open to adults, 18 and older. Test results are returned in 3-5 days.
Residents are encouraged to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. More information and RSVP can be found: onsms.org/highpoint
Brought to you by Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS), Temple Memorial Baptist Church and Bountiful Land Food For All Farmers Market, who will be providing food boxes to residents who take part in the ONSMS August 1 COVID-19 testing in High Point.
Every week, ONSMS will be hosting free testing throughout communities in North Carolina to help keep residents safe during the pandemic. For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.
###
About ONSMS:
The Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) was formed in 1887 to further the interests of African American physicians and continues to support the interests of minority physicians. We focus on educating and advocating for the most vulnerable patients and people residing in communities that consistently produce poorer heath outcomes and seek to protect the quality of patient care in all communities of North Carolina. Learn more at: https://onsms.org
About Bountiful Land Food For All Farmers Market:
The NC NAACP State Conference of Branches anti-poverty committee and the High Point Branch of the NAACP generated the Bountiful Land Food For All Farmers Market which brings in Black and brown farmers from all over the state to sell whole fresh foods. By providing access to farm-fresh foods to Black and Brown communities, the Bountiful Land Food For All Farmers Market addresses healthcare disparities in vulnerable communities with a more upstream approach to care.
