High Point, N.C. (May 11, 2020) – The City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department will not open High Point City Lake Pool this summer because of the uncertainty of public pool opening dates and restrictions. The department will use this time to begin phase one of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan, which was approved by citizens in a bond referendum last November. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2022.
Phase one includes an exciting renovation of the pool area – adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, replacing outdated mechanical systems, as well as remodeling locker rooms and the concession area. Accessibility will be improved by adding more handicapped parking, widening sidewalks and improving the entryway into the pool.
Phase one also includes converting the gymnasium into a meeting center and offices, realigning the Great Lawn and stage area and adding a bridge across the lake to connect High Point City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway.
The openings of Washington Terrace Pool and the Southside Splash Pad, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020, have been delayed. As state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools, the City will evaluate that information and plan accordingly.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
