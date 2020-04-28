RALEIGH, NC -- On Tuesday, April 28 at 11:00am, healthcare workers from the Triangle and the Triad who came together following last week’s “Reopen” protest will stand together in Raleigh (near 109 S. Jones Street) as the “Reopen NC” march passes on Jones Street, calling for Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina lawmakers to maintain the stay-at-home order and keep nonessential businesses closed.
They will be tweeting out messages and photos with #HealthWorkersDefendNC.
Dressed in scrubs, masks and with signs reading “I Can’t Believe I Have to Show Up Here Too” and “Stay Home For ME”, they will point out that the “Reopen” protesters’ actions are making healthcare workers and their patients less safe, and are undermining the efforts of over 10 million North Carolinians who are doing all they can to “flatten the curve” and stop the loss of life.
The healthcare workers taking action include nurses, medical students, physician assistants, pharmacists, a therapeutic triage specialist and a nutrition specialist, and traveled from Raleigh, Durham, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Asheboro. Many traveled alone to Raleigh last week, dressed in scrubs, and decided to recruit friends to return with them this week.
Amber Brown, a Kernersville nurse who was heckled about her weight at last week’s “reopen” protest, said: “My perspective is I choose life over my livelihood. My hours have been cut due to a low census at the hospital. But I have a brother and two nephews who are firefighters. Our lives are worth more than the ability to go to a movie or get a haircut.”
“We take an oath to ‘do no harm’ and these protesters are literally causing harm,” said Carrie Shropshire, a Raleigh second-year medical student at Campbell University. “It shows disregard and disrespect for the healthcare workers who are dealing with so much illness and even death everyday. Those are the people who will be training me and I’m here standing up for them too.”
“They’re putting more people at risk, like elderly people,” said Raleigh pharmacist Nicholas Blanchard. “I know a Raleigh pharmacy technician who tested positive, I know others who have been exposed by COVID patients picking up prescriptions. We’ve got to stick to the plan.”
“They’re putting me and my family at risk. My daughter and I both have pre-existing conditions, and if someone gets the virus at our facility it will spread like wildfire. For some of our patients it could be fatal,” said Sekia Royall, who works in nutrition services at O’Berry Hospital in Goldsboro.
"We should stay home until testing is widely available and the results are fast and reliable," said Nego Crosson, a Greensboro RN at Cone Health.
When they are not at work, healthcare professionals should be resting at home and spending time with their families. Every day they protect the health of North Carolina residents in hospitals around the state. But as people who on a daily basis see the impact this disease is having on their state, they feel obligated to speak out and defend North Carolina from the reckless actions of individuals who have no idea what this crisis looks like from the front lines.
“Reopen NC” protesters allege that these orders are harmful. Countrywide efforts to flatten the curve have undoubtedly caused economic turmoil. The economic disturbance only stands to increase if the country reopens prematurely, causing more cases of COVID-19. “Reopen NC” protesters are not hospitalized with COVID-19, their family members are not dying, and they definitely do not work in hospitals on the frontline of this pandemic. They are putting themselves and their families at considerable risk for COVID-19 by disregarding social distancing and forgoing face coverings. In turn, this puts health care professionals, hospital staff, and vulnerable patients at risk when this disregard of social distancing leads to more cases of COVID-19 and more hospitalizations. While careless demonstrators disregard social distancing rules and call for a premature end to the stay-at-home order, healthcare professionals will continue to defend North Carolina in hospitals and on the streets.
Health Workers Defend NC is a group of nurses, medical students, physician assistants, pharmacists, organized following the April 21st “reopen” protest to show the harm of not “sticking to the plan” of social distancing and to call for continued support for stay at home measures until the danger has passed.
