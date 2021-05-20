(Matthews, N.C.) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been the safety of our valued associates and loyal shoppers. We have adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to guide our policies.
Last week, the CDC issued new guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our commitment to maintaining a safe shopping environment for our valued associates and shoppers.
Beginning May 20, fully vaccinated shoppers and fully vaccinated retail associates are no longer required to wear a mask in our stores, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline. Associates in our pharmacy will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings. We request that non-vaccinated shoppers continue to wear a mask while shopping our stores.
We will respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.
To further safeguard our associates and shoppers, we will continue to implement enhanced cleaning practices and physical distancing across all locations as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We also encourage shoppers to visit www.harristeeter.com/covidcare to make an appointment. Many pharmacies are also accepting walk-in appointments for added convenience.
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
