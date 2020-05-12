Matthews, N.C. — Harris Teeter today announced it will partner with Kroger Health and The Little Clinic to offer free COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals in the Carolinas.
Testing will begin Friday, May 15 at the following locations:
Guilford County – City of High Point Parking Deck – 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.
Hoke County – Don Steed Elementary School – 800 Philippi Church Rd. Raeford, N.C. 28376
Charleston County – Charleston Convention Center – 5000 Coliseum Drive - North Charleston, S.C. 29418
Testing will be conducted three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday through May 30, with the exception of Memorial day.
“Harris Teeter is committed to being there for our communities when they need us most,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We’re grateful we are able partner with Guilford, Hoke and Charleston counties to provide free testing to qualified community members.”
Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.
“Kroger Health is proud to partner with Harris Teeter in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”
This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.