Guilford County Moves Ahead of State Vaccine Schedule
Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) officials announced today that they are moving forward with opening Group 5 for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Anyone aged 16 and older, regardless of health or employment status, is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County.
Guilford County has seen great success in community participation and an ongoing interest in receiving the vaccine. County officials, in partnership with State DHHS, have been given the green light to move forward in opening vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older.
Dr. Iulia Vann, Director of the Guilford County Division of Public Health said, “This is an exciting time for Guilford County. Now, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can register to be vaccinated. This is a long-awaited step towards combating the virus and returning to a much healthier community.”
Starting today, a limited number of Guilford County COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for April 1, April 5, and April 6 for anyone ages 16 and up. County officials note that next week’s appointment allocations, and those moving forward, will continue be open to everyone.
- Registration is available online only at www.healthyguilford.com, until filled.
- Walk-Ins are not accepted.
- More appointments scheduled to open next week.
Guilford County vaccination appointments may be available at the following locations:
- Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
- High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point, NC 27262
- Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403 Additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities include:
- Cone Health, www.conehealth.com
- FEMA Mass Vaccination Site, www.gsomassvax.org
- Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen’s
- TAPM (Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine) https://tapmedicine.com/covid-19- community-outreach/
Community members may also visit https://myspot.nc.gov/ to find other vaccination opportunities in their area.
