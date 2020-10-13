GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County will begin distributing face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer throughout the community starting Thursday, October 15. This distribution program will be handled by Guilford County’s Social Services division of the Health and Human Services Department and geared toward county residents. The program was voted on by the Guilford County Board of County Commissioner during their October 1 meeting. It focuses on countywide distribution of 50,000 cloth face coverings and 25,000 8-ounce-bottles of hand sanitizers. Each resident present at a local distribution location will receive 3 face masks and 1 or 2 – 8 oz. bottle/s of hand sanitizer.
“As we continue to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and enter into flu season it is important that we stay diligent in our commitment to protect our citizens as we re-open our communities and return to normal business. Access to reusable cloth face-covering and hand sanitizers is a key part of our Public Health strategy during this pandemic” said Board of County Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Phillips.
Distribution Sites:
• Guilford County DHHS/DSS will distribute masks at 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro NC 27405, Thursday October 15th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Citizens will be able to drive thru and pick up items or walk-up to the building and receive the items.
• Guilford County DHHS/DSS will distribute masks at 325 East Russell St, High Point, NC 27260, Thursday October 22nd from 9:00am until 11:00am. Citizens will be able to drive thru and pick up items or walk up to the building and receive the items.
• Additional face masks and hand sanitizers will be delivered to the following locations for distribution beginning October 13th:
**Each location will receive 1800 face masks and 600 hand sanitizers for distribution**
o New Beginnings Church: 215 4th St. High Point, NC 27260
o Macedonia Family Center: 401 Lake Ave. High Point, NC 27260
o Calvary Baptist Church: 808 Hilltop St. High Point, NC 27260
o Allen Jay Recreation Center: 1073 E. High Point, NC 27263
o Oak Ridge 1st Baptist Church: 2445 Oak Ridge Rd. Oak Ridge, NC 27310
o Town of Oak Ridge: 8315 Linville Rd. Oak Ridge, NC 27310
o Town of Gibsonville: 129 W. Main St. Gibsonville, NC 27249
o Locust Grove Baptist Church: 4707 E. NC Highway 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214
o Lawndale Baptist Church: 3505 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408
o Pathways Center: 3517 N. Church St. Greensboro, NC 27405
o Friendly Avenue Baptist Church: 4800 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro NC 27410
o Glenwood Library: 1901 West Florida St. Greensboro, NC 27403
o East White Oak Church: 1815 Water St. Greensboro, NC 27405
o Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 1301 Alamance Church Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406
o Beloved Community Center: 417 Arlington St. Greensboro, NC 27406
o New Zion Church: 408 MLK Jr. Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
o Trinity AME: 631 E. Florida St. Greensboro, NC 27406
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic you can go to www.healthyguilford.com
