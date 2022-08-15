Guilford County Terminates Emergency Covid-19 Declaration
Termination effective as of 5 p.m. August 15, 2022
Guilford County, NC – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Melvin “Skip” Alston, announced today that the County will terminate its local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the CARS-COV-2 virus Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. The recension of the local order will coincide with the termination of the State of North Carolina’s pandemic state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper 29 months ago.
The governor declared a state of emergency in March of 2020 as the first cases of the coronavirus began showing up in North Carolina.
Since then, almost 3 million people have reported testing positive in the state and more than 25,000 people have died, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
On March 13, 2020, Guilford County declared a countywide emergency related to COVID-19. This declaration allows county governments to respond to any disaster or emergency and to apply for aid from the state and federal governments for both response and recovery expenses.
“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise. While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the Governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs,” said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management Director.”
Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told the board that the amount of people receiving vaccines is holding steady.
“We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”
View the Guilford County Termination of State of Emergency here and go to www.guilfordcountync.gov for more information on COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.