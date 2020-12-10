Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (GCDHHS), Division of Public Health has scheduled a special Back-to-School Saturday vaccination clinic for 7th and 12th graders this month.
The locations are as follows:
- Saturday, December 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Oakview Recreation Center
503 James Road
High Point, NC 27265
- Windsor Recreation Center
1601 East Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27401
An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. This number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers. Please bring your child’s insurance card (including Medicaid) and your child’s vaccination record to the appointment. Fees may apply. Please call 336-641-3245 for fee and insurance questions prior to your child’s appointment.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cooper has issued a temporary extension of this immunization deadline. A physical exam is also required for any student new to the North Carolina public schools regardless of the grade level and has also been extended by the Governor. The extended deadline is December 30th, 2020. The required Health Assessment Form must be completed by your child’s health care provider. Parents are required to provide this updated immunization and health assessment information to the school.
For more information about vaccinations or for an appointment, contact the GCDHHS, Division of Public Health at 336-641-3245; visit www.guilfordcoutync.gov or contact your child’s health care provider.
As are reminder, GCS students not currently attending school in person, are scheduled to start in-person instruction beginning in January.
Students in third, fourth and fifth grades will return on Tuesday, Jan. 5, while sixth grade will return to their classrooms on Thursday, Jan. 7. Seventh and eighth graders will return to schools for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.
Middle school students will attend in cohorts for two days of in-person instruction with no more than 50% of the total number of students in attendance at one time. They will learn online three days per week.
The start of second semester falls on Wednesday (Jan. 20) and Wednesdays are designated as weekly cleaning and online learning days so high school students will return for in-person learning on Thursday, Jan. 21. They will return for in-person classes two days per week, with 50% attending Mondays and Tuesdays, and 50% attending Thursdays and Fridays.
