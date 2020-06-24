The Guilford County Division of Public Health and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are pleased to announce a COVID-19 testing site on the A&T campus for June. The Public Health Department is grateful for partnerships with organizations such as North Carolina A&T, the City of Greensboro and Guilford County Emergency Management that help to increase COVID-19 community testing opportunities.
Testing is a key strategy for reducing the spread of the virus with additional opportunities to test in the community being essential. Testing leads to quicker identification of positive cases and action to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered on the North Carolina A&T campus at Corbett Sports Center, 405 North Benbow Road, Greensboro, N.C., 27411 on:
• Monday, June 29 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
• Tuesday, June 30 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
• Wednesday, July 1 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a person is uninsured, testing can still take place. The testing event is open to all Guilford County residents.
Those interested in participating in the testing may park in Lot 13, adjacent to Alex Haley Hall and the General Classroom Building and just across John Mitchell Drive from the Corbett Center. Parking is also available in Lot 30, opposite Corbett on Benbow Road, and in Lot 43, next to Pride Hall.
Special thanks also go to Greensboro City Council member Sharon Hightower who helped make this event possible by securing a loan of tables and chairs from the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. North Carolina A&T and the Guilford County Division of Public Health both express thanks for Hightower’s assistance.
