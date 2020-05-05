Dr. Iulia Vann, Interim Health Director, Guilford County Division of Public Health, announced a prioritized COVID-19 community testing campaign for those at highest risk for the disease. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to offer community testing in Guilford County thanks to increased testing capacity that has become available from Guilford County Public Health, NC DHHS and commercial laboratories. Increased testing will add to the metrics to build our response capacity to the virus,” said Dr. Vann.
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. We recommend that individuals arrive by vehicle to maintain social distancing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a person is uninsured, testing will still take place.
Testing will begin on Tuesday, May 5 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and take place from Monday – Friday thereafter. Testing will take place on the UNC Greensboro campus. Specific site information will be given once an appointment is made.
Please note that only those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for testing:
• Must be symptomatic with one of the following (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell)
• People 65 years and older
• People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including: o People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
o People who have serious heart conditions
o People who are immunocompromised
o People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)
o People with diabetes
o People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
o People with liver disease
Test results will be available after three days depending on lab capacity.
In an effort to keep our community healthy and safe, the Guilford County Division of Public Health, UNC Greensboro and Cone Health are pleased to work together to offer COVID-19 testing.
