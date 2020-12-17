Guilford County public health officials are making final preparations for the distribution of Phase 1A COVID-19 Vaccinations in the coming days.
The North Carolina State Department of Health and Human Services has laid out a framework for how local departments of public health will receive vaccines, and when and how they can distribute them to a wide variety of individuals.
Local Health Departments will be tasked with carrying out the bulk of the State’s phased plan. Starting with health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, doctors, nurses, and all who interact and care for patients with COVID-19, including those who clean areas used by patients and those giving vaccines to these workers. Phase 1a also includes Long-Term Care staff and residents, in skilled nursing facilities and in group homes.
COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1A Distribution
While Phase 1a isn’t open to the general public for distribution, the County’s Health Department is prepared to receive the State’s first round of allocations. The County has been hard at work identifying those high-risk workers eligible for the vaccine and coordinating the logistics for the clinics.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently available require two shots given a set number of days apart. Those taking the vaccine will need both doses to build up a strong immunity against COVID-19. The second shot will come 21 or 28 days after the first depending on the manufacturer. And it is very important to get two doses of the same vaccine.
When asked about the safety of the vaccine, Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann noted the safety materials provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Vann shared that, “there are rigorous protocols and procedures put into place by the Food and Drug Administration which are carried out by our scientific community and medical professionals who review clinical trials to ensure that vaccines are both safe and effective.”
COVID-19 vaccines must pass all three phases of clinical trials before receiving the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. Currently, the Pfizer (2-dose, 21 days apart) vaccine has passed this step. The Moderna (2-dose, 28 days apart) vaccine is on track to follow soon.
While the first rounds of the Pfizer vaccines are expected to be received any day now, it will take some time for manufactures to ramp up enough production for mass distribution. The County is looking toward early 2021 before the State will move to Phase 2 distribution protocols. Guilford County Public Health Department will work with local Healthcare systems to synchronize the phase progression. What this means, is that if hospitals finish vaccinating their staff identified in phase 1a, they cannot move to the next phase if the county health department has not finished. Phase progression will be determined at the North Carolina State level.
Dr. Vann stated, “It is our number one goal to distribute the vaccine to as many people as we can. The vaccines will be critical to building our immunities to this deadly virus; which, will ultimately allow us, as a community, to get back to normal.” She added that while the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic, it is important for people to continue to wear masks and practice the 3 Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash, even after receiving the vaccine.
Individuals seeking information about the vaccines and the state’s phased distribution plan can learn more by going to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines and continuing to monitor the County’s website and press releases.
